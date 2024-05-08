Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $2.77 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 55,531 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 24.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.58. 603,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,273. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.91.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.81%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

