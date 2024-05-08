Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,029 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 724.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 40,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 35,338 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $295.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,652. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $233.54 and a 1 year high of $300.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

