Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 29,700 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7,817.6% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after buying an additional 286,514 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 615,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,086,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.93. 228,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139,141. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

