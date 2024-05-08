Armata Pharmaceuticals’ (ARMP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 148.23% from the company’s current price.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ARMP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.82. 1,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,758. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,524.51% and a negative return on equity of 280.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Armata Pharmaceuticals

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Free Report ) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.