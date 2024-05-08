Armata Pharmaceuticals’ (ARMP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 148.23% from the company’s current price.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of ARMP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.82. 1,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,758. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.96.
Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,524.51% and a negative return on equity of 280.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Armata Pharmaceuticals
About Armata Pharmaceuticals
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Armata Pharmaceuticals
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- How to Read an Earnings Report | Step by Step Guide with Tips
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Datadog: In the Doghouse or Pullback to the Buyzone?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Celsius Stock’s Post-Earnings Morning Dip, Better than Coffee
Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.