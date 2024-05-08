TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $1,200.00 at Susquehanna

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Susquehanna from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TDG. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,199.87.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,310.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,217.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,083.86. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $766.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.02.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,883,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

