Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Lantronix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lantronix

Lantronix Price Performance

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $122.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.12.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantronix will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lantronix

In related news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $56,736.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares in the company, valued at $32,601,020.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $56,736.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares in the company, valued at $32,601,020.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lantronix by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,622,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 165,711 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,321,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 182,552 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 533,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares in the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantronix

(Get Free Report

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.