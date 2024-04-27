Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMWYY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.27 billion for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.40%.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.5397 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

