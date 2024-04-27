Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $153.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 21st.

Shares of QLYS opened at $170.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.51. Qualys has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.54.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $241,457.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,477,200.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $241,457.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,477,200.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares in the company, valued at $10,398,729.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,489. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Qualys by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 545.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

