Analysts Set Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Price Target at $12.70

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.5 %

AM opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 2.26. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 86,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Free Report

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.