Financial Review: Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) and Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) and Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nukkleus and Huron Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nukkleus N/A N/A -4.47% Huron Consulting Group 4.47% 17.77% 7.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nukkleus and Huron Consulting Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nukkleus 0 0 0 0 N/A Huron Consulting Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Huron Consulting Group has a consensus target price of $129.33, indicating a potential upside of 38.13%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than Nukkleus.

Nukkleus has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huron Consulting Group has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nukkleus and Huron Consulting Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nukkleus N/A N/A -$970,000.00 N/A N/A Huron Consulting Group $1.40 billion 1.24 $62.48 million $3.20 29.26

Huron Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nukkleus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Nukkleus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.8% of Nukkleus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats Nukkleus on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nukkleus

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry worldwide. The company primarily offers software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions. It also offers payment services from one fiat currency to another or to digital assets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. Nukkleus Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Elite Holdings Ltd.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers. The Education segment provides digital solutions, spanning technology, and analytic-related services; Huron Research product suite, a software suite designed to facilitate and enhance research administration service delivery and compliance; research-focused consulting and managed services; strategy and operations consulting services for public and private colleges and universities, research institutes, and other education-related organizations. The Commercial segment delivers digital services and software products, and financial advisory services to financial, energy and utilities, professional and business services, life science, consumer products, and industrials and manufacturing industries, as well as public sector and nonprofit organizations. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

