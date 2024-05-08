Brokerages Set BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Target Price at $47.82

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 137,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 57,639 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 419,813 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 938,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,754,000 after purchasing an additional 242,608 shares during the period. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.08.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

