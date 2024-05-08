Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $273.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.00.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $273.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $264.63 and a 52 week high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,231.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

