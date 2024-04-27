Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Receives $20.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE PSFE opened at $14.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $878.42 million, a PE ratio of -43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.86.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paysafe will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Paysafe by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,155,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after buying an additional 314,617 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paysafe in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,928,000. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in Paysafe by 631.6% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 112,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 96,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Paysafe in the 3rd quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Paysafe by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 55,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

