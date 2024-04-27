Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

PULM opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 193.49% and a negative return on equity of 63.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

