Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.80.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

