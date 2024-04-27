Umicore SA (UMICY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0909 per share on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Umicore’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Umicore Stock Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS UMICY opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. Umicore has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $8.31.
Umicore Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Umicore
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.