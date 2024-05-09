boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 42.50 ($0.53).
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 26 ($0.33) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BOO
boohoo group Stock Performance
About boohoo group
boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than boohoo group
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.