boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 42.50 ($0.53).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 26 ($0.33) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

boohoo group stock opened at GBX 35.26 ($0.44) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.07. boohoo group has a 1-year low of GBX 27.77 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 47.05 ($0.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £447.80 million, a PE ratio of -503.71 and a beta of 1.76.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

