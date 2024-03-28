Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.480- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.0 million-$65.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.4 million. Aehr Test Systems also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.040–0.030 EPS.

AEHR has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,789.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 9,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,678.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,789.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,738 shares of company stock worth $151,723 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

