Insider Selling: Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Sells $23,157.50 in Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $23,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,570.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sara Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $23,465.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $23,445.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.19.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

