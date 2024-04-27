Marine Products Co. (MPX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
Marine Products has increased its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years.
Marine Products Price Performance
MPX stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.26.
About Marine Products
Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marine Products
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.