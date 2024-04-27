Marine Products Co. (MPX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Marine Products has increased its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years.

MPX stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Marine Products had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marine Products will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

