Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Sigma Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33.

About Sigma Healthcare

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical goods and medical consumables primarily in Australia. The company operates various aligned pharmacies, including branded pharmacies under the Amcal, Guardian, Discount Drug Stores, and PharmaSave brands.

