China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSWYY) Increases Dividend to $1.13 Per Share

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSWYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 1.1282 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group’s previous dividend of $0.26.
China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Stock Performance
CSWYY stock opened at C$25.39 on Friday. China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group has a 52 week low of C$22.75 and a 52 week high of C$27.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.58.
About China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group
