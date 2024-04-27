China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSWYY) Increases Dividend to $1.13 Per Share

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSWYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 1.1282 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group’s previous dividend of $0.26.

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Stock Performance

CSWYY stock opened at C$25.39 on Friday. China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group has a 52 week low of C$22.75 and a 52 week high of C$27.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.58.

About China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and trade of chinese medicines in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company offers chinese medicines in the form of injection, soft capsules, and granules; tablets, pills, oral liquid, and powder; and traditional chinese medicine granules in various therapeutic areas, including respiratory system disease, nervous system, digestive system disease, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular, orthopedics, pediatrics, and other areas, as well as medication for strengthening the body.

