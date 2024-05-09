Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lowers Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 483,509 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners comprises about 1.0% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $31,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 48,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BEP shares. CIBC increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

BEP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 48,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,052. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -219.56%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

