2,213 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Separately, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 25,969 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IBTK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.08. 2,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,547. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $20.44.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

