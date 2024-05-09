Bogart Wealth LLC Has $50,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,781,000 after acquiring an additional 873,269 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,595,000 after buying an additional 732,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,504,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after buying an additional 367,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,328,000 after acquiring an additional 362,140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.14. The stock had a trading volume of 194,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,678. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

