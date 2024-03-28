Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 1,184 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $11,082.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,644.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 3,097 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $28,058.82.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $16,812.80.

On Monday, January 22nd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $15,545.92.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $14.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmonx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the third quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pulmonx by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

