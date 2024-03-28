Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Increases Dividend to $3.80 Per Share

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 3.80 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79.

Kenon Price Performance

NYSE KEN opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Kenon has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $32.39.

Institutional Trading of Kenon

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Kenon by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 276.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Further Reading

