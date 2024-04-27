Tesla’s (TSLA) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Edward Jones cut shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.70.

TSLA opened at $168.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 18.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 73.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 14.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.8% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

