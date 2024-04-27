First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for First Advantage’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

FA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of First Advantage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Advantage

First Advantage Price Performance

Shares of First Advantage stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $202.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Advantage

In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $339,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 696,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,802,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Advantage by 3.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,460,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,717,000 after purchasing an additional 115,370 shares during the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,325,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,109,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 255,807 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,151,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 240,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First Advantage by 3,654.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,027,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.