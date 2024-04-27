Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 10,474 Shares of Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,474 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keyarch Acquisition were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 683,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 351,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 203,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keyarch Acquisition stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Keyarch Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

