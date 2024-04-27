Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 42.4% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 801,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 238,659 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 62.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 593,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 228,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 73.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 640,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 270,872 shares during the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ASG opened at $5.15 on Friday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $5.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

