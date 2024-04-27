Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 154.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,999 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JOF. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,029,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 146,922 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 16.4% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 92,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the third quarter valued at about $80,000.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

