Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $429,000 Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,901 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

Insider Transactions at Invitation Homes

In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $34.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.