Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) to Issue None Dividend of $1.00 on May 30th

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.
Dorian LPG Stock Performance
LPG opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.74. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.31.
Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $163.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 55.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dorian LPG
About Dorian LPG
Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dorian LPG
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.