Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) to Issue None Dividend of $1.00 on May 30th

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

LPG opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.74. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $163.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 55.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

