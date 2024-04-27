Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in April

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Stock Performance

HTCMY stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average is $55.54.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 6.69%. Research analysts predict that Hitachi Construction Machinery will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, compaction equipment, and rigid dump trucks.

