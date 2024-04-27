Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Short Interest Up 2,667.0% in April

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a growth of 2,667.0% from the March 31st total of 118,900 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, Director Frank C. Ingriselli sold 512,704 shares of Trio Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total transaction of $87,159.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TPET opened at $0.37 on Friday. Trio Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $2.43.

Trio Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:TPET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company's flagship project comprises the 85.75% owned working interest in the South Salinas project that consists of approximately 9,300-acre located in Monterey, California. It also owns 22% working interest in the McCool Ranch Oil Field located in Monterey County, California; 2% production interest in the Asphalt Ridge project comprises approximately 960 acres located in southwest of Vernal, Utah; and holds an option agreement to acquire 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

