Microbix Biosystems (MBX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th.

Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Microbix Biosystems had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of C$8.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.10 million.

Microbix Biosystems stock opened at C$0.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.23. Microbix Biosystems has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$0.47.

In related news, Director Cameron Lionel Groome sold 119,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$47,023.25. In related news, Director Cameron Lionel Groome sold 119,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$47,023.25. Also, Director Bo Hollas sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total transaction of C$39,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,000 shares of company stock worth $88,446. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures diagnostic-test products, such as test-controls under the QAPs brand; viral transport medium for collection of patient samples to test for pathogens including virus causing the COVID-19 disease under the DxTM brand; Kinlytic, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots; and antigen products.

