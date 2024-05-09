Microbix Biosystems (MBX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th.
Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Microbix Biosystems had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of C$8.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.10 million.
Microbix Biosystems stock opened at C$0.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.23. Microbix Biosystems has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$0.47.
Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures diagnostic-test products, such as test-controls under the QAPs brand; viral transport medium for collection of patient samples to test for pathogens including virus causing the COVID-19 disease under the DxTM brand; Kinlytic, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots; and antigen products.
