The Glimpse Group (VRAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative net margin of 215.51% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%.

The Glimpse Group Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAR opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.13. The Glimpse Group has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

