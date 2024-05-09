The Container Store Group (TCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCSGet Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect The Container Store Group to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.06 million. On average, analysts expect The Container Store Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Container Store Group stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.19.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

