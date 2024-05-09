Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of €1.75 to €1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% yr/yr or €3.136 billion to €3.166 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.
Nomad Foods Stock Performance
NOMD stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.56 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
