Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.59) per share for the quarter.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBRX has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

