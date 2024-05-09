Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JKHY. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.0 %

JKHY stock opened at $165.59 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

