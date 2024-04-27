SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

SouthState has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

SouthState Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSB opened at $77.89 on Friday. SouthState has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.81.

Insider Activity

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $344,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,925 shares of company stock valued at $988,686. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SouthState from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

