ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. ConnectOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

CNOB opened at $18.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $701.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.25. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $24.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 15.29%. Analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CNOB. StockNews.com downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CNOB

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.