Acrivon Therapeutics’ (ACRV) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 179.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acrivon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acrivon Therapeutics
Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $14,092,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $6,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $2,226,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,083,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 16.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 468,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 65,132 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acrivon Therapeutics
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Stock Average Calculator
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.