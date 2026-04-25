WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI) Shares Up 3.2% – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.18 and last traded at $35.17. 108,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 140,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.08.

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $305.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTAI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 251,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 189,166 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund by 228.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $647,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund during the 4th quarter worth $191,000.

About WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund

The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (WTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of globally-listed stocks whose businesses are derived from artificial intelligence and innovation. Selection and weighting are overseen by a committee. WTAI was launched on Dec 9, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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