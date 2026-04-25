The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.5976 and last traded at $0.6005. Approximately 56,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 107,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6110.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of The Glimpse Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Glimpse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.62.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on VRAR

The Glimpse Group Stock Down 1.5%

The firm has a market cap of $12.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative net margin of 50.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%.

Institutional Trading of The Glimpse Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Glimpse Group by 250.4% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 78,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 56,303 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in The Glimpse Group by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Glimpse Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new position in The Glimpse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in The Glimpse Group during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Glimpse Group

(Get Free Report)

The Glimpse Group, Inc (NASDAQ: VRAR) is a publicly traded holding company focused on the development and deployment of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) software and services. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates through a network of wholly owned subsidiaries that specialize in immersive content creation, proprietary platform development, and enterprise-grade XR (extended reality) solutions. Glimpse Group’s core mission is to accelerate adoption of digital reality technologies across business, education, healthcare, entertainment, and marketing sectors.

Through its portfolio companies, the Glimpse Group delivers end-to-end services that span strategy, design, development and deployment of AR/VR applications.

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