Cdti Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Update

Cdti Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 811 shares, a growth of 650.9% from the March 31st total of 108 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,719 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cdti Advanced Materials Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS CDTI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,461. Cdti Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

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About Cdti Advanced Materials

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CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc (OTCMKTS: CDTI) develops and manufactures aluminum-based metal matrix composite (MMC) materials and thermal management solutions. The company’s flagship CxMat® hybrid composites combine aluminum with ceramic reinforcements to deliver enhanced strength-to-weight ratios, superior thermal conductivity and increased wear resistance. CDTi’s thermal interface products, including phase-change and elastomeric materials, are engineered to address critical heat-dissipation challenges in electronics and power systems.

CDTi supports a wide range of industrial applications by supplying MMC feedstocks suitable for stirring, casting and hot isostatic pressing (HIP), enabling foundries to produce high-performance components for automotive, aerospace and industrial equipment.

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