Short Interest in Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Expands By 657.5%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,331 shares, a growth of 657.5% from the March 31st total of 3,080 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,498 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Clicks Group Price Performance

CLCGY stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.60. 6,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,072. Clicks Group has a twelve month low of $32.41 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55.

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About Clicks Group

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Clicks Group is a South African-based healthcare, beauty and wellness retailer operating primarily under the Clicks banner. The company’s core business comprises a network of pharmacies, health and beauty stores, and distribution services. Through its retail outlets, Clicks Group offers a range of products that includes prescription and over-the-counter medicines, personal care items, cosmetics, baby and household products, and nutritional supplements.

In addition to its branded pharmacies and retail stores, Clicks Group owns and operates a wholesale and distribution business that supplies products to its own stores and to third-party retailers across the region.

Further Reading

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