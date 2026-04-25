Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV) Short Interest Update

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 205,440 shares, a growth of 630.1% from the March 31st total of 28,140 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,177 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 156.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

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Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGCV traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $31.20. 152,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,487. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.78.

About Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF

The Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (CGCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in North American companies. CGCV was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

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